Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,254 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $44,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYRE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,767,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

SYRE opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.82. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.