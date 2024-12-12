SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSPPF shares. Barclays upgraded SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

