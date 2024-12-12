Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 78,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ STAF opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.66. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

