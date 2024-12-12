Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 78,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ STAF opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.66. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.
About Staffing 360 Solutions
