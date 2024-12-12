STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of STAG opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.07. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 331,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.