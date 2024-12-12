State Street Corp Buys 25,082 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,594,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $245,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $67,722,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,882,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 492,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,719,000 after buying an additional 111,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $251,127.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,335,924.23. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,969 shares in the company, valued at $76,032,875.70. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $2,244,755. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $173.10 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.33 and a 1 year high of $178.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day moving average is $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.61.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.
