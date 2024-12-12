State Street Corp Decreases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $212,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,303,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,861,000 after acquiring an additional 644,530 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.2% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 649,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,856 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,773,000 after purchasing an additional 634,311 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 606,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,720,000 after purchasing an additional 91,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,081,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $369.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

BIO stock opened at $341.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.32. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.12 and a 12 month high of $387.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

