State Street Corp Has $236 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,886,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,339 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $236,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 44.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,588,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,202,000 after acquiring an additional 457,796 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,775,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRBR opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

