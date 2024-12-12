State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.54% of Glaukos worth $254,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2,263.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $187,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,425.93. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.50. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $147.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

