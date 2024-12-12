State Street Corp Sells 72,972 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,394,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,972 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.47% of Sonoco Products worth $240,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13,464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $24,994,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 50.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,223,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,465,000 after buying an additional 261,062 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after acquiring an additional 248,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

SON stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

