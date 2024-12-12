Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19). Approximately 187,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 106,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).
Steppe Cement Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75. The firm has a market cap of £32.85 million, a PE ratio of 665.00 and a beta of 0.84.
Steppe Cement Company Profile
Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
