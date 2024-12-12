Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 2,295 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 2,295 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.83, for a total value of $472,379.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,426,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,470,542.62. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.3 %

PCTY opened at $202.91 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $215.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 16,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Paylocity by 128.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Paylocity by 222.3% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 82,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

