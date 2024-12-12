Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Shares of BIIB opened at $157.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.62 and a 52 week high of $268.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

