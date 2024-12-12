Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.67 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,012 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.45% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 506,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,870,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,191,000 after buying an additional 177,889 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 548.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,054 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 603,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 148,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 110,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.