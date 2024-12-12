Stifel Financial Corp Invests $12.75 Million in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 438,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,752,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.88% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,901,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,539,000 after acquiring an additional 385,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 114,648 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 786,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after buying an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 161.0% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 541,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after buying an additional 334,178 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 416,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 192,452 shares during the period.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.0759 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

