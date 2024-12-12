Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,104.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,560,000 after buying an additional 856,432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,572,000 after acquiring an additional 617,889 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,755,000 after purchasing an additional 340,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,524,000 after purchasing an additional 218,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,435,000 after purchasing an additional 198,645 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $99.34 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.78. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Insider Activity

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,135. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $321,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,430. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,021 shares of company stock worth $1,895,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

