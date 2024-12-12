Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,367 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

