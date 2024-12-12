Stifel Financial Corp Sells 9,250 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 473,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 105.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 109.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

NYSE:RJF opened at $161.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $171.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $8,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,364,303. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $571,554.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,319,326.02. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,134,788 in the last 90 days. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

