Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08. Fastenal has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $1,970,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $37,244.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,289 shares of company stock valued at $12,639,438 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,572,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,703,000 after purchasing an additional 165,423 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $2,038,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

