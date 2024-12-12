Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Tilray Call Options (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 67,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 89% compared to the average daily volume of 35,652 call options.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 117,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tilray by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Tilray by 1,314.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,819,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 107,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. 38,783,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,690,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tilray has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

