Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,320 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $110,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 57.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $478.08 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.09 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.93 and a 200-day moving average of $431.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.