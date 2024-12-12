Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 154 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $366,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $447.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $469.39.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $496.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

