StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

