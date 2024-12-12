StockNews.com Upgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Flushing Financial Stock Performance
Flushing Financial stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $506.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.78. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57.
Flushing Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 87.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flushing Financial Company Profile
Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
