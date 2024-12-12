Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) CEO Edward M. Md Kaye Sells 6,170 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $78,852.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,615.38. The trade was a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $687.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on STOK. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

