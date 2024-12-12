Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) General Counsel Jonathan Allan Sells 13,666 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $185,994.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,288.36. This trade represents a 38.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 6th, Jonathan Allan sold 9,696 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $123,914.88.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of STOK stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $687.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.95. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,835,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 610.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 58,943 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,652,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,177,000 after buying an additional 427,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,589.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 71,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.