Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in November

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of SOIEF traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55.

Stolt-Nielsen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Stolt-Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 49.36%.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

