Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $409.00 to $442.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Get Stryker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $375.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 12 month low of $285.79 and a 12 month high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 17.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,781 shares of company stock valued at $24,612,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 788.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 16.9% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 46,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.