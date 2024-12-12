STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 226 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 227 ($2.90). Approximately 5,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 53,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.91).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 254.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The company has a market capitalization of £102.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,614.29 and a beta of 0.09.

In related news, insider Colin Robert Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($27,809.67). Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

