Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 1,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

