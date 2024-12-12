Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Insider Sells $78,197.76 in Stock

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $78,197.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,651.11. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SUM stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 147.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 3,804.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $40,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUM. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.81.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

