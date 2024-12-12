Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Insider Sells $78,197.76 in Stock

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $78,197.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,651.11. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Summit Materials Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SUM stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUM. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.81.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Materials
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Materials
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- EOG Resources Stock: Cash Flow King Poised for New Highs in 2025
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- AutoZone Stock Stays in the Zone for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 2 Robotic Surgery Stocks Challenging Intuitive Surgical’s Lead
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.