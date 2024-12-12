Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 17,576 Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Free Report) by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $2,963,000.

BATS QTJL opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

