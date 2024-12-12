Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,392,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FIDU opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $77.59.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

