Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock opened at $79.86 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.59 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

