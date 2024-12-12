Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

NYSE BA opened at $165.96 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

