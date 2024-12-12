Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $36,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total transaction of $1,009,229.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,356.84. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total transaction of $5,192,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,171,646.75. This trade represents a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,868 shares of company stock worth $9,679,489. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

CAT opened at $388.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.12 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.69.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

