Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2,135.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 388,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after buying an additional 371,336 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 313,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,903 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,061.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares during the period.

Shares of BAUG stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

