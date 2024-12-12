Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,767,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,917 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 460.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,414,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 1,161,792 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,238,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 1,123,001 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,367,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 1,039,986 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,220,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

