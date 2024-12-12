Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Trading Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.65. 7,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 30,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Super Hi International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Institutional Trading of Super Hi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Hi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,704,000.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

