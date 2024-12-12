Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Short Interest Update

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the November 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SUPIF remained flat at C$0.90 on Wednesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$0.86 and a 52-week high of C$1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.96.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK’s feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company’s supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

