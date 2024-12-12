sUSD One Day Trading Volume Hits $332,996.94 (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. sUSD has a market cap of $11.13 million and $332,996.94 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 11,191,514 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

