Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

SNV traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.86. 248,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,029. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 404.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

