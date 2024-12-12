Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $192.21 and last traded at $193.05. 2,559,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,104,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.5% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,496,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,172,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

