Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Shares of TTWO opened at $190.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.88. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $191.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.07.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,994,000 after acquiring an additional 648,982 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after acquiring an additional 666,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,511,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

