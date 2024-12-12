Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Short Interest Update

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the November 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Talphera Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TLPH stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Talphera has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Talphera

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLPH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talphera in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Talphera in the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talphera during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLPH. Maxim Group raised shares of Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Talphera in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Talphera Company Profile

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

Further Reading

