Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,693,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,182,981 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned 4.56% of Taseko Mines worth $34,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 2,033.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 196,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 109,284 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 242,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $642.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.72. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.48 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

