TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the November 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

TATT opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.00 million, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.94. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TATT shares. Benchmark started coverage on TAT Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TATT

About TAT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.