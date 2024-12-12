TCW Group Inc. Buys 13,954 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Czech National Bank raised its position in FedEx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $9,226,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FedEx by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,926,000 after buying an additional 31,241 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,096,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $465,031,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $281.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.13 and a 200-day moving average of $280.60.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.68.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

