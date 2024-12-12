TCW Group Inc. Has $10.26 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.7% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $796.88 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $756.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $839.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $871.92.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.22.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

