TCW Group Inc. Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 970.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Fearnley Fonds raised Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $47.93 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $267.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.