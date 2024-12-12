TCW Group Inc. Purchases 3,388 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mobileye Global by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,590,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,347,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after buying an additional 94,946 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,668,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 768,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 957,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 279,082 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBLY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

